Terms & Conditions for the contest
This Contest (as defined below) is subject to the following terms &
conditions (“T&C”), which may be updated by Bennett, Coleman and Company
Limited (“BCCL”) having its registered office at The Times of India
Building, Dr. D. N. Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 and corporate office at
9-10, Express Building, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, New Delhi - 110 102,
from time to time without notice to Contestant (as defined below). The
Contestant confirms to have read the T&C at www.nbtfeminastar.com. The
Contestant is entering into the Contest at her sole discretion and free
will. The Participation or submission of entry in the Contest shall be
deemed as the acceptance of the T&C by the Contestant.
1. Definitions
- “Contest” shall mean the contest titled as NBT Femina Star. The
Contest is being organized for engagement with Nav Bharat Times
reader(s).
- “Contestant” shall mean the individual who participates in the
Contest.
- “NBT” shall mean Nav Bharat Times.
- “Prize” means prize as decided by BCCL and Bumper Prize as
determined by BCCL.
2. Eligibility
- (a) This Competition is valid for Indian citizens (Female) aged from
18 years to 32 years.
- (b) The employees of BCCL and their affiliates, distributors and
dealers of BCCL, the sponsors of the Contest, family members or the
relatives of employees of BCCL, distributors, dealers, sponsors are
not eligible to participate in the Contest. Any such entry, even if
successful, would be deemed inadmissible for the purpose
of this Contest.
3. Prize and Participation
- The registration for the Contest till 7th Feb, 2020 vide website
www.nbtfeminastar.com. BCCL reserves the right to extend or shorten
the registration period at its sole discretion. Further, BCCL
reserves the right to terminate, postpone, pre-pone the Contest at
its sole discretion. BCCL shall not be liable for any delays or
non-receipt of applications for any account and for any reason
whatsoever.
- The Contestant shall be required to pay an initial registration (9th
Feb) fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees Thousand Only) at the time of
registration and in the event the Contestant makes into top 30, the
selected top 30 Contestants shall have to pay Rs. 30,000/- (Rupees
Thirty Thousand Only) towards grooming sessions with experts, dress,
styling etc. required for the Grand Finale.
- All registered participants shall be invited for initial auditions
(first round). The 120 candidates shortlisted after 1st round shall
be invited for final auditions. After this stage, we would have our
top 30 Contestants who shall be attending our grooming sessions &
compete in finale for the title – NBT Femina Star. All the auditions
and the Contest shall be held at New Delhi.
- The registered participants shall have to make themselves available
on the day of the auditions (initial or final) basis the time slot
allotted to them, failing which their candidature for the pageant
shall get cancelled. The decision taken by BCCL shall be binding for
all the participants/Contestants.
- The top 10 most voted profiles during registration phase shall get
direct entry in final auditions round. Voting will be validated by
the BCCL’s IT team and jury panel for the Contest. Any discrepancies
found in voting numbers, BCCL has all rights to check and declare
genuine voting count. The decision taken by BCCL shall be binding
for all the participants/Contestants. No communications shall be
entertained in this regard.
- The Jury / voters shall choose the Contestant to make them eligible
for next phase basis criteria defined by Organizers and/or Jury.
Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges constituted by the
Organizers. The judge’s decision will be final & binding. BCCL holds
the final decision to choose the Contestant/winner in case of a tie.
- The Contestant(s) need to arrange for their own transport and
accommodation while traveling to locations for grooming
sessions/auditions and Grand Finale in Delhi.
- The Contestant will have to wear apparels, accessories provided by
BCCL during any of the phases (including audition), if it’s a
procedural requirement. For any special round/event, the Contestants
may have to purchase at their own cost apparels, footwear,
accessories, etc.
- BCCL reserves the right of disqualifying any entry of the Contestant
if the Contestants violates any of the terms contained herein and
any other terms of the Contest.
- BCCL shall not be held responsible if the sponsors do not reward
qualifiers with the prizes promised by them.
- Contestants may be required to sign additional forms, agreement(s)
with BCCL as and when required by BCCL.
- The top 3 Winners & sub Contest Winners to make themselves available
for 7 days in a year for promotional activities of the associated
brands, till the period of two years from the date of Grand Finale.
- The winners of NBT Femina Star pageant & sub titles to get prizes
worth INR 15 lacs overall. The Prize(s) are non- transferable.
Prizes cannot be exchanged for their value in cash or for other
prizes. Each prize may have a validity period and the same should be
redeemed with the respective sponsors within such validity period as
mentioned on the Prize. Further, any charge over and above the
stated Prize shall have to be borne by the Contestant themselves
including without limitation travelling, prize collection/delivery
charges etc.
- In case any Contestant refuses to accept the Prize decided for
him/her, his/her participation to the Contest will be declared null
and void. No correspondence shall be entertained in this regard.
- BCCL will not be responsible for any defects/inadequacy in the
products/services redeemed in lieu of the Coupons/gift vouchers and
the same would have to be addressed to the sponsor/service
provider/manufacturer directly. BCCL shall not be liable to
replace/exchange the Prize/products/services at any stage
- The winner of the Prize shall exclusively bear any levies, duties,
registration, insurance cost and taxes, wherever applicable, on the
Prize. The Contestant shall be solely liable for any other expenses
related to the acceptance/use of the offer or participation in the
contest. All/any Government taxes on prize money (as applicable),
shall be borne by the winner(s) and all deductions, such as tax
deduction at source (“TDS”), wherever applicable, shall be made by
BCCL in accordance with the Income Tax Act, 1961.
4. Other Terms
- The Contestant agrees that, she will participate in any promotional
activities or material, without additional payment or permission, as
requested by BCCL for a period of two years from the date of the
Contest. Subject to applicable laws, Contestant hereby grants BCCL,
by participating in the Contest and/or accepting a Prize, the right
to use, in perpetuity the Contestant’s information, publish and
display Contestant’s picture, voice, video, statements, quotes which
may be adapted, edited or modified, as solely determined by BCCL for
advertising, trade, publicity and promotional purposes in any media
without notification or approval, all without any additional
consideration.
-
BCCL will use any personal information that the Contestant provides
in accordance with applicable laws for the purposes of this Contest
and for any marketing or other purposes. BCCL may also share such
information(s) with its affiliates, its service providers and agents
for the purpose of this Contest. The information may also be used by
BCCL for:
- recommending various products or services including those of
third parties
- dealing with requests, enquiries and complaints and
Contestant related activities
- marketing products and services and its analysis
- abiding with laws and law enforcement / regulatory requests
- BCCL reserves the right to cancel or amend all or any part of the
Contest and/or the terms &
conditions/technical parameters without prior notice in the event of
circumstances arising beyond its control
that makes it necessary to do so. However, any changes to the terms
& conditions/technical parameters or
cancellation of the Contest, will be updated/posted on the website
www.nbtfeminastar.com. It would be the
exclusive responsibility of the Contestant alone to keep themselves
informed as to any changes in the terms
& conditions/technical parameters/evaluation criteria stated for
this contest.
- The Contest is provided on an "AS IS" and "AS
AVAILABLE" basis. BCCL expressly disclaims all warranties of
any kind, whether express or implied. BCCL does not make any
warranty that the Contest and or emanating results will meet your
expectations.
- BCCL will in no event be liable for any damages whether direct,
indirect, special, incidental, or consequential arising out of the
Contest or use of the Prize(s) given through the Contest, in the
event any disclaimer is held invalid, the liability of BCCL under
this Contest shall not exceed the value of lowest single Prize.
- The Contestant hereby agrees and undertakes not to hold BCCL and/or
or any of their group entities or affiliates, their respective
directors, officers, employees, agents, vendors, responsible for or
liable for, any actions, claims, demands, losses, damages, costs,
charges and expenses that the Contestant may/might have suffered,
sustained or incurred, or claims to suffer, sustain or incur, by way
of and /or on account of
participation in the Contest or related to the Prize in any manner
whatsoever.
- This Contest shall be governed by and construed in accordance with
the laws of India. Any disputes, differences and/or any other
matters in relation and arising out of this Contest and/or
pertaining to the rules and regulations of this Contest shall be
referred to a sole arbitrator appointed by BCCL in accordance with
the provisions of the Arbitration & Conciliation Act, 1996 and any
subsequent amendment thereof. The arbitration proceedings shall be
held in English and the seat of arbitration shall be at New Delhi.
The arbitral award shall be final and binding.
- All disputes shall be subject to exclusive jurisdiction of New Delhi
courts only.