Terms & Conditions for the contest

This Contest (as defined below) is subject to the following terms & conditions (“T&C”), which may be updated by Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited (“BCCL”) having its registered office at The Times of India Building, Dr. D. N. Road, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 and corporate office at 9-10, Express Building, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, New Delhi - 110 102, from time to time without notice to Contestant (as defined below). The Contestant confirms to have read the T&C at www.nbtfeminastar.com. The Contestant is entering into the Contest at her sole discretion and free will. The Participation or submission of entry in the Contest shall be deemed as the acceptance of the T&C by the Contestant.

1. Definitions

“Contest” shall mean the contest titled as NBT Femina Star. The Contest is being organized for engagement with Nav Bharat Times reader(s).

“Contestant” shall mean the individual who participates in the Contest.

“NBT” shall mean Nav Bharat Times.

“Prize” means prize as decided by BCCL and Bumper Prize as determined by BCCL.

2. Eligibility

(a) This Competition is valid for Indian citizens (Female) aged from 18 years to 32 years.

(b) The employees of BCCL and their affiliates, distributors and dealers of BCCL, the sponsors of the Contest, family members or the relatives of employees of BCCL, distributors, dealers, sponsors are not eligible to participate in the Contest. Any such entry, even if successful, would be deemed inadmissible for the purpose of this Contest.

3. Prize and Participation

The registration for the Contest till 7th Feb, 2020 vide website www.nbtfeminastar.com. BCCL reserves the right to extend or shorten the registration period at its sole discretion. Further, BCCL reserves the right to terminate, postpone, pre-pone the Contest at its sole discretion. BCCL shall not be liable for any delays or non-receipt of applications for any account and for any reason whatsoever.

The Contestant shall be required to pay an initial registration (9th Feb) fee of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees Thousand Only) at the time of registration and in the event the Contestant makes into top 30, the selected top 30 Contestants shall have to pay Rs. 30,000/- (Rupees Thirty Thousand Only) towards grooming sessions with experts, dress, styling etc. required for the Grand Finale.

All registered participants shall be invited for initial auditions (first round). The 120 candidates shortlisted after 1st round shall be invited for final auditions. After this stage, we would have our top 30 Contestants who shall be attending our grooming sessions & compete in finale for the title – NBT Femina Star. All the auditions and the Contest shall be held at New Delhi.

The registered participants shall have to make themselves available on the day of the auditions (initial or final) basis the time slot allotted to them, failing which their candidature for the pageant shall get cancelled. The decision taken by BCCL shall be binding for all the participants/Contestants.

The top 10 most voted profiles during registration phase shall get direct entry in final auditions round. Voting will be validated by the BCCL’s IT team and jury panel for the Contest. Any discrepancies found in voting numbers, BCCL has all rights to check and declare genuine voting count. The decision taken by BCCL shall be binding for all the participants/Contestants. No communications shall be entertained in this regard.

The Jury / voters shall choose the Contestant to make them eligible for next phase basis criteria defined by Organizers and/or Jury. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges constituted by the Organizers. The judge’s decision will be final & binding. BCCL holds the final decision to choose the Contestant/winner in case of a tie.

The Contestant(s) need to arrange for their own transport and accommodation while traveling to locations for grooming sessions/auditions and Grand Finale in Delhi.

The Contestant will have to wear apparels, accessories provided by BCCL during any of the phases (including audition), if it’s a procedural requirement. For any special round/event, the Contestants may have to purchase at their own cost apparels, footwear, accessories, etc.

BCCL reserves the right of disqualifying any entry of the Contestant if the Contestants violates any of the terms contained herein and any other terms of the Contest.

BCCL shall not be held responsible if the sponsors do not reward qualifiers with the prizes promised by them.

Contestants may be required to sign additional forms, agreement(s) with BCCL as and when required by BCCL.

The top 3 Winners & sub Contest Winners to make themselves available for 7 days in a year for promotional activities of the associated brands, till the period of two years from the date of Grand Finale.

The winners of NBT Femina Star pageant & sub titles to get prizes worth INR 15 lacs overall. The Prize(s) are non- transferable. Prizes cannot be exchanged for their value in cash or for other prizes. Each prize may have a validity period and the same should be redeemed with the respective sponsors within such validity period as mentioned on the Prize. Further, any charge over and above the stated Prize shall have to be borne by the Contestant themselves including without limitation travelling, prize collection/delivery charges etc.

In case any Contestant refuses to accept the Prize decided for him/her, his/her participation to the Contest will be declared null and void. No correspondence shall be entertained in this regard.

BCCL will not be responsible for any defects/inadequacy in the products/services redeemed in lieu of the Coupons/gift vouchers and the same would have to be addressed to the sponsor/service provider/manufacturer directly. BCCL shall not be liable to replace/exchange the Prize/products/services at any stage

The winner of the Prize shall exclusively bear any levies, duties, registration, insurance cost and taxes, wherever applicable, on the Prize. The Contestant shall be solely liable for any other expenses related to the acceptance/use of the offer or participation in the contest. All/any Government taxes on prize money (as applicable), shall be borne by the winner(s) and all deductions, such as tax deduction at source (“TDS”), wherever applicable, shall be made by BCCL in accordance with the Income Tax Act, 1961.

4. Other Terms